The Kentucky League of Cities presented Maysville City Clerk/ABC Administrator Lisa Dunbar with a Level III Master of City Governance award recenlty.

KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.

“KLC is committed to helping local leaders continuously learn and grow,” said KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “The award earned by Ms. Dunbar is a testament to her dedication to ongoing education and the community she serves.”

The Level III Master of City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 90 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.

Dunbar has served a Maysville’s City Clerk since 2005.