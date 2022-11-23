Let me share some history of the Cincinnati Reds when they finished last in their division. I am not referring to the baseball team, the Reds but the NFL team, Cincinnati Reds.

In 1933, several Cincinnati businessmen pooled their financial resources together and entered their team into the NFL with the name “Cincinnati Reds”, the same name as the MLB team. The Reds were placed in the Western Division alongside the Chicago Bears, Portsmouth Spartans, who moved to Detroit the following year, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cardinals.

They played their games in Crosley Field, home to the baseball Reds. The 1933, the NFL Reds went 3-6-1 and finished ahead of the Cardinals in their division.

The 1933 NFL Reds had a decent defense, but their offense was terrible as they scored only 38 points in 10 games. The Reds not only didn’t finish the 1934 season in the NFL, but the league suspended the team for failure to pay league dues. The Saint Louis Gunners replaced the Reds for the final three games of the 1934 NFL season. This is how bad the 1934 team was as the Reds and Gunners combined for only 37 points in 11 games with the Reds, themselves, scoring only 10 points in 8 games before their suspension.

The franchise was shut out in 12 of its 18 games. So, if you say, “Man the Reds had a terrible year”, it could be the NFL team or the MLB team you are speaking of.

The answer to last week’s trivia question was that Bill Goldberg, the Hall of Famer pro wrestler played football for the Georgia Bulldogs. The first to answer were Tim Dever, Mallory Denham, Tony Boyd along with Jerry Butler, Ronnie Berryman, Tom Posey and Tom Sims.

This week’s trivia question: I played pro baseball with the Cincinnati Reds, I am a member of the NFL Hall of Fame and I won two gold medals in the Olympics. Who am I?

Contact: [email protected]

Last week: 13-7 (184-56 YTD, 77%)

This week’s picks:

Cincinnati over Tulane: This will be a real close game, but I pick the Bearcats by a field goal.

Mississippi over Mississippi State: The Egg Bowl will be a battle, but I pick Ole Miss to win this one.

Texas over Baylor: The Baylor Bears should have beat TCU but didn’t, I pick the Longhorns by three.

Boise State over Utah State: Big rivalry game, I take Boise State.

Missouri over Arkansas: My slight upset pick of the week as I pick the Tigers to beat the Hogs by two.

North Carolina over North Carolina State: Big game on Tobacco Road, but I have the Heels winning by a touchdown.

Iowa over Nebraska: The smash mouth game will be won by the Hawkeyes by eight.

UCLA over California: The Bruins let one slip away last weekend; they hold on to the beat the Bears.

Florida State over Florida: What has happened to the offense for the Gators?

Clemson over South Carolina: The Gamecocks fresh off their beat down of Tennessee will fall short in this rivalry game.

Georgia over Georgia Tech: Next victim for the Bulldogs will be their in-state rival, the Yellow Jackets.

Ohio State over Michigan: Payback time as the Buckeyes beat the Maize and Blue by 18.

Oklahoma State over West Virginia: The Cowboys have looked bad the last few weeks, but I take them in this one.

Western Kentucky over FAU: The Toppers got beat last week by Auburn, I pick them in this one by two.

Kentucky over Louisville: A few weeks ago, I would say this game will be a blowout, but the Cards are playing better, just not enough to win this one.

Alabama over Auburn: The Tide are playing for pride in this Iron Bowl matchup as they win by 16.

Illinois over Northwestern: Big Ten game, big bragging rights game and a big victory for the Illini.

Penn State over Michigan State: The Nittany Lions will showcase their offense as they will score over 45 in this one.

TCU over Iowa State: The Horned Frogs are a like a cat as they have nine lives, as they find a way to win.

LSU over Texas A&M: This could be a trap game as the Aggies have nothing to play for except pride in this SEC West game.