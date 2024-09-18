The Fleming County Panthers hosted the Rowan County Vikings on the football field Friday night.

The two teams have had a slow start to the year, the Panthers 0-3 on the season heading into their homecoming game, and the Vikings sitting at 2-1. Last season, at the Vikings’ home field, the Panthers were able to rout the Vikings 40-14, and were hoping to pick up their first win of the 2024 season against the team in front of a packed house this past Friday.

In the first quarter, both teams battled back and forth, with the Fleming County defense working hard to hold off the Vikings, and Rowan County doing their best to hold the Panthers back to zero. As the quarter came to an end, the teams remained tied 0-0, neither willing to give the opposition the upper hand.

This trend continued throughout the remainder of the first half, as the Panthers worked their way down the field with successful drives, but remained unable to make it into the end-zone to score. Rowan County had the same problem, as the Panthers were able to force turnovers and keep the Vikings from scoring, heading into halftime still tied 0-0.

This trend would continue throughout most of the remainder of the contest, neither team able to score in the third and most of the fourth. It wasn’t until the final minute of the contest Rowan County was able to push to the four yard line, and work their way into the end-zone to score, with a successful PAT attempt allowing them to lead 7-0 over Fleming County with just under a minute left on the clock.

The Panthers did everything they could to work their way down the field to tie the contest and send it into overtime. With strategic time-outs called from head coach, Bill Spencer, and multiple strong pushes down the field, but Fleming County was unable to make it in time, turning the ball over to the Vikings once again with just a few seconds remaining in the contest, the game ending with Rowan County leading 7-0. Despite the loss, coach Spencer told his team to hold their heads high as they head into their bye-week, and plans to return to the field stronger and ready for Russell come September 27.

Throughout the contest, the Panthers refused to quit, and put everything they had into coming out on top of the Vikings. At the end of the game, Owen Lowe had picked up three pass completions, for 26 total passing yards, with Jett Martin picking up five completions, for 38 total passing yards. On receiving, Evan Conley led the team, with three pass receptions for 25 total yards gained receiving. In total, the Panthers gained 64 yards passing, and 32 rushing, Aiden Johnson leading the team in rushing yards, with 67.

The Panthers also ended the contest with 50 total tackles, Aiden Johnson leading with eight. Johnson was also second on the team in sacks with one, coming in just behind Chris Collett, who led with two.

The Panthers slow start to the season has been tough on all members of the team, but with their bye-week here, Fleming County looks to push themselves hard as they prepare for the latter half of the season, hoping to turn their luck around when they return to the field on September 27.

Fleming County will face a tough challenge that game, however, taking on the Russell Red Devils, a team sitting at 2-2 on the year. This game will kick off their district match-ups, as the Panthers look to gain a chance to compete in the playoffs. Following this contest, Fleming County will host the Lewis County Lions, and East Carter Raiders, before heading to West Carter to take on the Comets.

There is still a lot of season left for the Fleming County Panthers, and the team is eager to return to the field, hoping for better luck as the season continues.