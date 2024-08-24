Unique.

Intelligent.

Eclectic.

Interesting.

Honest.

Driven.

Determined.

Resilient.

All of the above words – and so many more that won’t fit into this space — describe Joseph Daniel Votto.

There has already been many, many words already written (and spoken) in the past few days after the former Cincinnati Reds first baseman said he was stepping away from the game he dearly loves. It seemed very Votto-like as well that he made the announcement in a low-key, matter of fact manner.

Votto had little choice but to admit he simply doesn’t possess the tools he once had on the baseball field. He’s been battling several injuries the past few years, and his numbers have reflected a decline in his plate production since the 2021 season, when the then 37-year-old slugged 36 home runs, drove in 99 runs, and hit .266 in 129 games. That represented his best season since 2017, when he clubbed 36 dingers to go with 100 RBI and a robust .320 batting average, while playing in all 162 games.

Despite still having a flair for the dramatic at times last year, Votto struggled, hitting just .202, with 14 homers and 38 RBI in

65 games. That came after the 2022 season, when he hit at a .205 clip, to go with 11 long balls and 41 runs batted in.

Mere numbers don’t tell the Joey Votto story.

He is a complex and compelling person, to say the least. In his early years in Cincinnati, Votto was an unassuming star who was embarking on a career that would be filled with accolades, including being a six-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner, an MVP season and more. He was seen as a quiet and rather shy individual who let his play on the field, particularly his hitting prowess, do most of his talking.

Fans and Reds followers got to know Votto a little better after his father passed away, and the Toronto native eloquently explained later how that event sent him into a serious bout with depression while enduring panic attacks. Votto missed some time in 2009 as he struggled to cope with the loss of the man who inspired him to play baseball at an early age.

His honesty about how traumatic it was for him during that time undoubtedly touched the hearts of many folks in Reds Country. He showed that anyone can suffer with mental illness at any point, and that it’s okay to talk about it and get the help you need.

Votto’s shyness steadily disappeared throughout his 17-year career, and his offbeat sense of humor struck a chord with not only Reds fans, but baseball fans in general, in recent years. His knowledge of the game was on full display when he became a color analyst in the television booth while he was sidelined with an injury, and his interaction with fans, especially youngsters, exponentially increased over the past several years. Votto’s occasional appearances on the MLB Network have been

hilarious, when he brought his quirky and at times off-the-wall brand of humor to the forefront.

There can be little doubt that he has gained a multitude of baseball fans in the past several years due to his openness and honesty as well. Votto doesn’t mince words and speaks from the heart when he is questioned by the media. His increased visibility and popularity should also give him a leg up on entering the National Baseball Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2029. It will likely not occur on the first ballot, but if not, Votto should garner enough votes from the fickle sports writers to become a Hall of Famer on his second or third appearance on the ballot.

Votto’s career offensive statistics already merit a ticket to Cooperstown, even though there are certainly some who disagree. His numbers compare favorably with those of fellow first basemen Jim Bottomley, Orlando Cepeda, Willie McCovey, Tony Perez, Todd Helton and others. Votto also worked tirelessly on becoming an outstanding defensive first baseman, and he accomplished that when he was named a Gold Glove winner, an award he deserved more often than the one time he received it in 2011.

The primary knock on Votto being elected on the first ballot would be the lack of postseason success enjoyed by the Reds during his career, but that’s certainly not Votto’s fault by any stretch of the imagination. The front office could’ve done much more to that end by bringing in more talent.

Votto was also criticized harshly by some, especially Reds radio play-by-play man Marty Brennaman, for his patient approach at the plate, and not driving in more runs. The Hall of Fame

broadcaster has a somewhat valid point, but Votto, who was always tinkering with his swing and stance, led the league in OBP (on-base percentage) seven times, and his career mark is an impressive .409.

To counter Brennaman’s argument a bit, Votto’s RBI totals could’ve been significantly higher if the Reds would’ve had better hitters protecting him in the lineup. For much of his career, Votto was expected to provide the impetus for the offense, and he delivered. He simply didn’t have a lot of help much of the time.

Votto’s performance on the field always set a positive example for younger players on the Reds, and he appeared to relish the role of mentor during the final seasons of his career. He was thrilled to be a part of the club last season, when he arrived on June 19 and went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Reds to a 5-4 win over Colorado. It was obvious just how much the young Reds admired and respected him, and their youthful exuberance rubbed off on the 39-year-old veteran.

Votto is clearly a Hall of Famer on and off the field, and more honors and recognition will be coming from the Reds in the not too distant future. His number 19 will be retired, he will be inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, and a statue could be forthcoming as well. Speaking of that, Barry Larkin should also be considered for a statue. The former Reds shortstop and Hall of Famer, along with Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench and Votto, played their entire careers in a city with a long love affair with the National Pastime.

Here’s hoping Joseph Daniel Votto thoroughly enjoys retirement, and I have a feeling he will do precisely that. Not

sure exactly what the next chapter in his life will involve, but there’s no doubt it will be interesting whatever he decides to do. Maybe he’ll take some time away from the game and become a world traveler for a while.

After all, he’s still a young man, just not in baseball terms. It’s been said numerous times, but Father Time is undefeated in the sports world. Votto, who will celebrate his 41st birthday on September 10th, gave it everything he had to make a comeback and play for his hometown team, but came to the realization that it was time to leave the game he loves.

*****

“Toronto and Canada, I wanted to play in front of you,” Votto wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “Sigh, I tried with all my heart to play for my people. I’m just not good anymore. Thank you for all the support during my attempt.”