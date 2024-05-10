Tyler Dells

Dells is one of Fleming County’s primary pitchers. As only a freshman, he has thrown 27.2 innings across eight games. Throughout the season he has racked up 25 strikeouts, walking 15, and allowing 32 hits. He currently sits with a 5.31 ERA, having allowed 25 runs, 21 earned. In his most recent appearance as a pitcher, Dells threw the final two outs of a tough contest against Morgan County, helping to get the team out of a hitless contest.

Chloe Northcutt

Northcutt has the Robertson County Lady Devils’ best batting average. Sitting at .438 on the season, Northcutt has seen 16 at-bats, racking up eight hits and seven runs, batting in two more. As one of the team’s strongest hitters, the Lady Devils will continue to rely on Northcutt heading into the final three games of the regular season, and into the postseason as Robertson County takes on the Harrison County Fillies.

