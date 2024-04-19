Bryce Pollitt

Mason County archer Bryce Pollitt competed in the KHSAA state archery tournament, placing first out of 229 archers in the field. That event, Pollitt shot a 295, with 25 tens beating out competitors from across the commonwealth. He has led the team throughout the season, averaging in the high 280s to, with this score being one of his highest this year. As a junior, he has been a consistent member of the Royals archery team throughout his high school career, and will continue to lead the Royals well into next season.

Kyndall Johnson

Johnson is the Bracken County Lady Bears’ current leading scorer, with 24 runs scored so far this season. Throughout 2024, she has seen 49 at-bats, racking up 23 hits to bat in 21 runs and currently sits with a .469 batting average. In the Lady Bears’ recent game against the Augusta Lady Panthers, she saw three at bats, scoring two runs off of two hits, batting in one more. As only an eighth grader, with the highest batting average on the team, Johnson has a lot of time to grow with the program, and will undoubtedly be one of the Lady Bears strongest in the coming years.

Athletes of the Week sponsored by Boone Real Estate.