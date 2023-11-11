Jackson Whitten

Bracken County quarterback Jackson Whitten recently surpassed 1,000 passing yards on the season following the Polar Bears’ 48-15 win over the Lewis County Lions last week. That game Whitten threw for 91 total passing yards, completing eight of 19 pass attempts. Whitten currently stands with 1,015 passing yards on the season, having completed 60 passes in 2023, while throwing 10 touchdown passes throughout the season.

Kolby Galloway

Freshman cross country runner Kolby Galloway placed 34th out of 226 runners at the KHSAA class 2A state cross country meet, finishing in 22:06.61. Galloway qualified for state after placing in the top ten in the region 6 class 2A meet, running a 22:31.89. The freshman runner has consistently led the Lady Royals throughout the cross country season, and has a tremendous amonunt of potential heading into the remainder of her high-school career.