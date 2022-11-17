The bonds and memories you create in high school follow you for a lifetime. High school sports are big no matter where you go. The memories created on the playing field will travel with you throughout your lives. No matter if you won a big game against your rival or scored on a buzzer-beater, the rush and joy that you share with your peers in that moment is special. Student cheer sections are important because their support and presence are key factors in games.

There are many benefits to having a student section like ours. The student section is the staple of high school sports. One of the best things about high school sports is seeing the creative ideas our fellow classmates come up with. There is a lot of effort put into making student sections good. Players and coaches feed off of the energy that the student section brings to the atmosphere. Being able to brag about the crowd you had at your game is a good feeling, especially when you’re winning.

The students in the stands are just as important as the athletes on the field. Without people to play in front of, it feels like athletes are just playing for themselves. There’s a sense of pride about playing for your town and succeeding. When it comes to big games like rivalries or playoffs, teams need a home crowd behind them to help boost their morale. There is no feeling like having hundreds of people yelling for you. Their presence doesn’t go unnoticed.

Sports bring people together. The student section brings all students together for one cause. Having your students show up for games makes a big difference and it looks good for the school. Not only are the players and coaches getting to celebrate their achievements, but the students are as well. There is a sense of pride that you have in your school and its athletes. The rush of adrenaline you get when you score and the crowd erupts is unmatched. There aren’t too many things that can top it.

You will always look back at the memories you made in high school, and attending your high school’s sporting events is a perfect opportunity to do so. Being on the field on Friday nights and hearing all of the people you go to school with cheering for your team is a feeling that can’t be replicated. Knowing that you have a whole community behind you is a special thing. The experiences and memories made at these games will last a lifetime.

With that being said, everyone’s attendance at the Region championship Friday would be greatly appreciated.

(Note: Keshaun Thomas is a junior at Mason County High School and quarterback of the football team.)