Turns out the folks in Maysville and Brooksville won’t have to wait until late February for a Bracken County-Mason County matchup.

They’ll just have to drive down 68 to do so.

The White, Greer and Maggard Lexington Catholic Holiday Tournament released the tournament bracket on Thursday, pitting the Royals and Polar Bears against each other in the first round.

They’ll play December 27 at 8:30 p.m., at Lexington Catholic High School.

The tournament features some of the top teams in the state including Warren Central and Madison Central facing off in the first round, the winner of that one facing the winner of the Royals-Polar Bears matchup, the losers playing each other in the losers bracket.

Other teams include North Laurel and University of Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard taking on Campbell County, Lyon County facing Covington Holy Cross in a matchup of two premier scorers in the state in the Lyons’ Travis Perry and the Indians’ Jacob Meyer. Woodford County and Ballard is another top flight matchup.

West Jessamine, North Oldham, Bowling Green, Fern Creek, Lexington Catholic and Christian Academy-Louisville round out the 16-team field.

Each team is guaranteed three games with the winners moving on in the winners bracket, losers moving to the consolation bracket.

The tournament starts on December 27 and runs through December 29.

Mason County will host the Mason County Invitational Tournament the week prior from December 20-22 while Bracken County will play in the Pikeville Invitational December 20-22.

The Royals get their season started November 29 at The Fieldhouse against Rowan County. The Polar Bears play at Bourbon County on the same day.

Mason County has a 31-game winning streak over Bracken dating back to 1999.