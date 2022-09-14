Maysville native, Henry “Bud” Pogue Jr. was a member of the Dartmouth basketball team that played Stanford in the 1942 NCAA National title game in Kansas City. Henry and his squad beat Kentucky in the Eastern Regional Final and another little tidbit was that Maysville High grad, Carl Staker played in that game with the Wildcats. In the final game, Dartmouth lost to Stanford by the score of 53-38. Mr. Pogue was born in Maysville on September 18, 1920, son of the distillery family, the Pogue’s.

The Pogue family moved to Fort Thomas and Henry was a 1938 graduate of Ft. Thomas Highlands where he was a great athlete for the Bluebirds. After his graduation from Dartmouth, he served in the Navy during World War II. After serving his country he became a developer and contractor in Northern Kentucky. One of the amazing things that Mr. Pogue accomplished was that he served on the Kentucky Board of Education for decades. He was appointed in 1956 by Governor Happy Chandler and served under seven Governors through the administration of Martha Layne Collins. He also served on NKU Board of Regents. A member of a NCAA final team along with his many accomplishments after his playing days, Henry “Bud” Pogue a Maysville native son had a very interesting and fulfilling life.

Corky Prater of Lewis County was the correct answer to last week’s question. The first to answer were Mallory Denham, Tom Posey along with Ronnie Berryman and Tom Sims.

This week’s question pertains to Mason County Royals football. This Mason County receiver amassed 3,511 receiving yards along with 40 receiving touchdowns in his career.

Who was this Royal?

Contact: [email protected]

Last week: (“Ouch” 13-7. YTD: 29-11, 73%)

This week’s picks:

Kentucky over Youngstown State: The Cats will have no trouble in this mismatch as they put up over 55 points.

Indiana over Western Kentucky: This game will be close for three quarters and the Hoosiers will win by a field goal.

Florida State over Louisville: The Cards pulled off the upset last week, but I pick them to lose at home by two.

Cincinnati over Miami (Ohio): This is a long-time rivalry game, but the Bearcats have dominated the past few years.

Georgia over South Carolina: The new number one team in the land, will struggle early but pull away for a 13-point win.

Notre Dame over Cal: What in the world happened to the Irish last week in South Bend? I pick them to win this one.

Oregon over BYU: BYU fresh off a big upset win at home, I pick them to fall on the road to the Ducks.

Penn State over Auburn: The Tigers are in for a very physical game, I take the Nittany Lions.

LSU over Mississippi State: Brian Kelly, the head Tiger needs this win at home versus an SEC West foe.

Tennessee over Akron: The Vols return home and zip by the Zips as they score over 60.

Ohio State over Toledo: The Rockets will get grounded by the high-powered offense of the Buckeyes.

Florida over South Florida: What Gator squad will show up? It doesn’t matter in this one as the Gators win on talent alone.

Texas A&M over Miami (Fla.): I know the Aggies were embarrassed last week, but I think they can upset the Canes.

North Carolina State over Texas Tech: A high scoring game, but I take the Wolfpack by five.

Marshall over Bowling Green: The Herd are riding high after beating the Irish in South Bend last week.

Mississippi over Georgia Tech: This one will be an aerial show as I take the Rebels in a high scoring game.

Georgetown over Faulkner: Faulkner comes into Toyota Stadium nationally ranked, but I take the Tigers by a touchdown.

Morehead State over Kentucky Christian: The Eagles return home to Jayne Stadium and win for the first time this season.

Oklahoma over Nebraska: Well, Nebraska fired their head coach this week, even if the Huskers are fired up, I take the Sooners.

Eastern Kentucky over Charleston Southern: The Colonels won last week in seven overtimes, this one will be won by EKU in regulation.