Buffalo Trace District Health Department officials are encouraging the public to come to its vaccination event on Thursday, Sept. 15 for vaccinations or boosters.

According to Director Victor McKay, COVID-19 is once again on the rise and anybody who registers online or over the phone and gets the vaccine will be given a gas card to help with transportation costs.

McKay said Dr. Rhonda Sims, a nurse professor at Maysville Community and Technical College, applied and was approved for a $20,000 grant which will go to the gas cards. Sims said this was done of her own accord without involvement from MCTC though she did have access to the grant through the system.

Sims said she wanted to make the vaccine more easily accessible to people living in rural areas or those who need to otherwise pay for transportation but don’t have the money.

“Our vaccine clinic is scheduled for 8 a.m. until 5:45 p.m. We will be offering the new bivalent COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. We will also be offering first and second doses of Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson as well as Pfizer pediatric vaccine for ages six months and older,” McKay said.

According to McKay, the vaccines are being reported to have fewer side effects now than when the first ones came out.

“Those wishing to receive the bivalent booster must have completed their series of first, second and or boost doses and be two months removed from their last COVID-19 vaccination,” he said.

McKay said they learned children five to 11 years of age are eligible to receive a monovalent Pfizer vaccine booster if they have completed the two-dose series and it has been five months from their last vaccine but that the new bivalent COVID-19 Moderna booster vaccine is only available to those 18 years of age and older.

“All vaccine will also be available this Saturday at the Robertson County Health Fair in Mount Olivet. The fair is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Robertson County Health Center and Primary Plus facility. Both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent vaccine will be made available,” he said.

According to McKay, flu shots will also be available as soon as the week of Sept. 26.

“We will have Fluzone – High dose for people 65 years of age and older. Flublock vaccine is for ages 50 to 64 and for anyone who may suffer from egg allergies. We will also have Flulaval quadrivalent for those six months and older. These vaccines are designed to protect against most strands of the flu, including influenza A and influenza B,” he said.

He said the strains of flu going around at this time are H1N1, H3N2, B-Victoria Lineage and the B-Yamagata Lineage and implores the community to get their flu shots.

To register for the Sept. 15, clinic please visit our website at www.buffalotracedistricthealth.com and register online. If you need assistance, please call 606-564-9447 and someone will be more than glad to assist with registration.