Pikeville, Beechwood, Boyle County claim titles

PIKEVILLE 30, RUSSELLVILLE 27
LEXINGTON — In what was an offensive shootout in the first half turned into a defensive slugfest in the second half as Pikeville survived for their sixth Class A title in program history.
Pikeville jumped out to a 30-13 lead with just 23 seconds left before the half.
A long kick return and a score before the half followed by Russellville scoring on their first play of the second half quickly made things 30-27 with 9:21 remaining in the third.
Both defenses tightened up from there, including Pikeville’s last defensive stand ending at their own 18 on Russellville’s final drive with 2:15 left to play.
Blake Birchfield was named the MVP, finishing with 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Isaac McNamee threw for 74 yards and a score, also rushing for a touchdown for Pikeville. The title is Pikeville’s third since 2015.
Jaquis Todd had just four touches for Russellville, but made the most of them with 134 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Woodard had 83 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Russellville was making their first state title game appearance since 1990.
BEECHWOOD 23, LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 21
LEXINGTON — It was expected to be a classic and the two delivered.
Beechwood’s Jake Conrad hit a 36-yard field goal with 1:45 to play in the game as the Tigers survived LCA’s comeback bid to repeat as Class 2A champs.
Beechwood jumped out to a 20-0 first half lead, capitalizing on two LCA fumbles and a missed fourth down opportunity in the Tigers’ red zone.
The Knights answered before the half and before you knew it, took the lead less than five minutes into the second half with a pair of touchdowns. Things settled in from there, Conrad’s field goal with just enough distance to give Beechwood the lead back.
LCA had one last chance to get redemption from last year’s title game, but their drive stalled at the Beechwood 35 to come up just short once again. They lost last year’s title game to Beechwood 35-34 in overtime.
Cameron Hergott, 2020’s Mr. Football and coming back for a fifth year via Senate Bill 128, ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns in his final game.
BOYLE COUNTY 30, JOHNSON CENTRAL 13
LEXINGTON — Boyle County pumped out over 400 yards of total offense as they controlled Johnson Central through the majority in the 30-13 victory to claim the 4A title, Boyle County’s second straight championship.
Avery Bodner and Jagger Gillis combined for 285 yards on the ground, Gillis adding two touchdowns, also throwing for 131 yards and two touchdowns, both to Cole Lanter who ended up with 116 yards receiving.
Boyle County jumped out to a 16-0 advantage before the Golden Eagles first score from Grant Rice late in the third quarter. Johnson Central, who had to deal with the loss of their coach to COVID during the season, got within 10 on two separate occasions, the last a Chase Price touchdown run to make it 23-13 with 9:29 to play.
But Boyle put the nail in the coffin with a 12 play, 80 yard drive spanning 6:42 ending with a Gillis one-yard TD rush.
Boyle County also repeated in 2009-10 for their fourth 4A title. They three-peated from 2001-03 in Class 3A.