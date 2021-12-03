COVID cases on the rise again

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 on Wednesday — a person in California who had been to South Africa — as scientists around the world raced to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones.

In Kentucky, while case numbers and positivity rates had been on the downward trend, numbers over the past few weeks have begun climbing again. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported a positivity rate nearing 9, well above the 5 and below from October. New cases totaled 3,312.

All five Buffalo Trace area counties were in the Red Zone on Wednesday. Both Robertson and Bracken counties were among the top 10 counties in the commonwealth for incidence rates of new cases among 100,000 population.

The latest case numbers available for the area include:

Mason County — 3,120 total cases, 98 active, 73 deaths.

Robertson County — 431 total cases, 16 active, 16 deaths.

Bracken County — 1,347 total cases, 27 active, 17 deaths.

Lewis County — 2,861 total cases, 72 active cases, 60 deaths.

Fleming County — 2,356 total cases, 20 active, 40 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 4,547 total cases, 109 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 7,101 total cases, 115 deaths.

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department continues to offer first, second, third, and booster doses of the COVID vaccines. Vaccination clinics are offered on Tuesdays and Fridays in Mason County and on Thursdays in Robertson County. There will be an additional mass clinic assisted by the National Guard at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club this Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

BTDHD Director Victor McKay said walk-ins at all their clinics are welcome but appointments made online or by phone are preferred.

“We’re working to accommodate as many people as we can who may need assistance in scheduling an appointment. We’re aware some people may not have a computer or the availability to schedule an appointment online. We’re here to help,” McKay said. Those wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may call the Mason County Health Center at 606-564-9447 for assistance.

McKay encourages everyone to try and arrive before their appointment time in order to complete the registration paperwork. This registration paperwork is also available online for those who wish to print and fill out ahead of time. To register online, please go to www.buffalotracehealth.com

The vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday Dec. 4 is for adults only aged 18 years old and older.

The health center also advised it is safe and highly recommended that pediatric patients aged 5 years and older begin the COVID vaccination series. First and second doses of the pediatric COVID vaccinations are available at both Mason County and Robertson County health centers. Eligibility for pediatric third and booster doses continues to undergo extensive research but is likely to be approved.

Booster doses for adults 18 and older have already been approved and are strongly recommended for anyone who has begun one of the three available vaccination series. It is possible to mix and match brands of vaccines when it comes to the booster. However, if you did not have any complications with the brand’s previous doses, the recommendation is to get the booster dose of that same brand.

According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, from July 1, 2021 through December 1, 2021, 73 percent of the individuals who died from COVID that were aged 60 and older were unvaccinated. For those who died that were younger than 60 years, 95 percent of them were unvaccinated. Many of the vaccinated individuals who died also had the COVID comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, COPD and other risk factors such as smoking.