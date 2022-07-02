After Roe, there’s no time to party It’s been a fabulous week for conservatives, Republicans and millions of ordinary Americans.

Benefit dinner and auction for Jaycee’s Journey There are times in a community when everybody comes together in the service and support of one person in particular need, Jaycee Cushard is that person today.

Family is looking for answers after beloved pet dies at the MCAS Dustin and Mary Cottrill’s nightmare began on June 27 when their white German shepherd, Ghost, went into the Mason County Animal Shelter to be quarantined for 10 days after nipping a woman and died in the facility five days later under mysterious circumstances.

Babz Bites: Blistered Shishito Peppers with Sriracha Aioli What an incredible holiday weekend. My family reunion began last week and it still hasn’t stopped. Relatives have arrived and left. A few canceled flights, extended trips and thankfully some are still here. I honestly haven’t wanted it to end. It’s really wonderful to say that about my family. There are certainly times that haven’t been so smooth. But we were all just so happy to get to be together. We spent much needed quality time eating, laughing, crying and eating some more.

Shelter Dogs of the Week MAYSVILLE — Are you looking for a perfect partner to share your life with? Someone who’s loyal, attractive and likes to play? Then come on over to the Mason County Animal Shelter and ask to meet Prince Phillip. You’ll be impressed with the black labrador’s good manners and friendly personality. He’s the quintessential family dog and is well-behaved enough to fit in with an older pet parent or a family with young children. He’s been in the shelter for several weeks and has been treated for some breathing issues, but this trooper is on the mend. Prince Phillip needs some love and he’s hoping you’re the one to give it to him.

Give me a break Maysville Projects Coordinator David Hord, along with Craig Brammer and employees of Allied Pump work to repair a water main leak last week in downtown Maysville.

Maze named FCH Mercy winner FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Hospital recently announced that Sandra Maze, has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner.

Holbrook receives vote of confidence from Robertson board. MOUNT OLIVET — Superintendent Sanford Holbrook continues to earn high marks following his seventh year as head of Robertson County Schools, officials said.