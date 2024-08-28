Lil’ Boy is the perfect dog for anyone who enjoys neighborhood strolls or nature hikes. He is excellent on a leash and heals on command. This guy also enjoys lounging and is described as a “cuddle bug” by shelter staff. He loves to cuddle and is very loyal. Lil’ Boy is also intelligent. He knows some common commands and is already housebroken. Lil’ Boy gets along with the dogs he has met at the shelter. He did have one little tiff with another dog over a treat, but they returned to being best friends after that. We recommend slow introductions to new dog friends for him.

Lil’ Boy and his friends got into trouble for chasing livestock. He needs an adopter who will keep him in their yard and out of trouble. Lil’ Boy can jump shorter fences, so at least a 6-foot-tall fence is recommended if a secure tie-out is not used for his outdoor time. Scan the QR code beside his picture to learn more about Lil’ Boy and apply to adopt him now!

Adopting and fostering shelter dogs is the best way to improve their well-being. If you cannot take a dog home, you can take them to a local park or dog-friendly business on a Doggo Day Out. You can get a dog noticed by a potential adopter through a Doggo Day Out trip!

If you cannot adopt, foster, or take a dog on a Doggo Day Out, there are other ways you can help. The shelter welcomes volunteers to help socialize the dogs, including leashed walks, supervising playgroups, or simply sitting with and petting dogs. Volunteers take photographs and videos of the dogs for social media and adoption site marketing. Good pictures and videos showing the dogs’ personalities are crucial to getting them adopted or into rescues.

Perhaps the most critical volunteer role is helping at public events. Volunteers are needed for booth setup and take down, taking care of the shelter dogs by ensuring they have water and potty breaks, and answering questions about adoption. These events help to get the

dogs noticed and potentially adopted. We also take the opportunity to provide education and resources for spaying/neutering and collect donations.

Transporting is another way to help the shelter dogs. Rescue transports, or “Freedom Rides,” are the best transports. We meet most rescue groups in the Cincinnati and northern Kentucky areas. The shelter will provide dog crates for safe transport. There is no better feeling than taking a dog out of the shelter environment into a rescue group that will provide a foster home, followed by a fur-ever home!

If you cannot adopt, foster, or transport, donating is another way to help the shelter dogs. They all need monthly preventative flea/tick medication, dewormer, vaccines, collars, food, and spay or neuter surgeries. These necessary services are all provided to the dogs thanks to grants and donations. Donations can be made directly to the shelter through the Mason County Fiscal Court. The shelter also has an Amazon Wishlist for needed items.

You can always share posts on social media if you cannot adopt, foster, transport, or donate. The ASPCA lists social media as the #1 method for getting shelter animals adopted. If you know of a friend or family member looking to adopt, share the shelter’s posts or tag them in the comments. By sharing posts, you can make a difference for the shelter dogs, with no cost to you, from the comfort of your couch!

Upcoming Events:

· 9/14/2024 and 9/15/2024 – Visit the Rock 4 Rescue / Mason County Animal Shelter booth at the Simon Kenton Festival in Old Washington!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.