Tonks knows the name Lady, which is fitting because she is described as “well-mannered” by her temporary foster mom. She got along well with the other dogs in her foster home, especially those matching her high energy level during play. Lady even shared toys with the other dogs without any spats! She also had no accidents in the house or her kennel, so we believe she is house-trained. Lady did steal a loaf of bread from the counter, so it’s safe to say that this girl loves her carbs!

Lady knows most basic commands, is treat-motivated, and highly trainable. She will go to her kennel if you tell her it’s bedtime. This girl also loves car rides and sits still during them! Her foster mom reported that she chases cats, so a home without cats or other small animals is recommended. She will also need a fur-ever home with a tall fence or an owner that will leash walk her as she knows how to escape a tie out.

Lady came to the shelter as a stray and was not reclaimed by her owner. This fantastic girl deserves a stable, fur-ever home. If you are interested in adopting gorgeous Lady, scan the QR code beside her picture to learn more and apply to adopt her now!

People mistakenly think they cannot adopt a purebred or “designer” dog from a shelter or rescue, which is 100% untrue! In 2023, around 39% of the dogs taken in by Mason County Animal Shelter appeared to be purebred or designer dogs! The top purebred or designer dogs per the shelter reports were: Pit Bull Terrier – 18, Labrador Retriever – 15, Chihuahua – 13, German Shepherd – 10, Beagle – 7, Husky – 7, Doodle (Poodle mix) – 5, Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler – 7, Terrier – 5, Rottweiler – 4, Australian Shepherd – 4, Coonhound – 3, Great Pyrenees – 3, and Border Collie – 2. The shelter also took in 1 dog of each of these breeds: Wirehaired Terrier, Great Dane, Boxer, Carolina Dog, Pug, Poodle, Redbone Coonhound,

Schnauzer, Jack Russell Terrier, Shar Pei, Basset Hound, Shiba Inu, Bernese Mountain Dog, Bluetick Coonhound, Mountain Cur, French Bulldog, and Corgi.

We continue to receive purebred and designer dogs in the shelter this year, with the top 3 for 2024 being Pit Bulls – 12, Doodle (Poodle mix) – 10, and Labrador Retriever – 8. Purebred and designer dogs are adopted or accepted by rescue groups quickly if not reclaimed by their owners! If you are looking for one, follow the Mason County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page and contact the shelter when you see a dog you would like to adopt or foster. In addition to purebred and designer dogs, the shelter has plenty of mixed-breed dogs who are unique and just as good-looking as the “fancy” dogs! Please remember to adopt instead of shop for your next furry family member!

Upcoming Events:

· 8/9/2024-8/10/2024: Visit the Mason County Animal Shelter/Rock 4 Rescue booth at Oktoberfest in downtown Maysville! We will be selling raffle tickets for a gorgeous bourbon barrel dog feeder and a bourbon basket from Old Pogue Distillery!

· 8/10/2024 at 8 PM: Rock 4 Rescue’s benefit concert at Washington Opera House featuring Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC & Rebel Sound Club! Special Guest Emcee, “Freakdaddy” from Classic Rock 92.1! All proceeds benefit MCAS dogs and at-risk pets! Maysville Players will benefit from bar sales that evening. Go to www.rock4rescue.com or visit our booth at Oktoberfest for more information and to purchase tickets!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees

are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can

donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.