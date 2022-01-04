MAYSVILLE – Neva Lorraine Rudy, 81, of Maysville, passed away Jan. 4, 2022, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

Mrs. Rudy was the widow of Raymond Thomas Rudy who passed in 1995.

She retired from Techno Trim Manufacturing Company and formerly worked at Cassono’s Pizza and Jockey International. Neva was a member of the Maysville Senior Citizens Group and a volunteer at the Clothing Bank and she loved her family.

She was born in Robertson County, on July 15, 1940, the daughter of the late Claude Hildreth Berry and Helen Wood Gore Berry.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Kabler of Maysville; five grandchildren, Justin Logan, Joey Rudy, Ashley Lightner, Matthew Kabler and Tyler Kabler; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Linda Lee Berry of Maysville.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Joseph Rudy; her son-in-law, Freddie Kabler; and her sister, Joyce Ann Adams.

Funeral services for Neva Rudy will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Hom at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, with Rev. Danny Howard officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday from 11 a.m., until the hour of the service.

Burial will be privately held with her family at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

