10th Region Media basketball polls

January 4, 2022 edennison Sports 0
Avery Sims and the Mason County Lady Royals are sixth in the latest 10th Region media poll. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BOYS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. George Rogers Clark — 336 (21)

2. Mason County — 314

3. Campbell County — 285

4. Harrison County — 272

5. Bracken County — 256

6. Augusta — 214

7. Montgomery County — 186

t-8. Bishop Brossart — 183

t-8. Calvary Christian — 183

t-10. Scott — 144

t-10. Robertson County — 144

12. Bourbon County — 120

13. Paris — 68

14. Pendleton County — 64

15. Nicholas County — 60

16. St. Patrick — 23

GIRLS

RANK; SCHOOL; POINTS (FPV)

1. George Rogers Clark — 288 (18)

2. Montgomery County — 269

3. Paris — 226

4. Bishop Brossart — 219

5. Campbell County — 217

6. Mason County — 214

7. Pendleton County — 162

8. St. Patrick — 159

9. Harrison County — 153

10. Scott — 138

11. Nicholas County — 102

12. Bourbon County — 101

13. Bracken County — 91

14. Augusta — 54

15. Robertson County — 33

16. Calvary Christian — 21

*polls compiled by WFTM’s Travis Scaggs

