Governor Andy Beshear visited Maysville on Wednesday, Oct. 30 to celebrate some big news at the kickoff of the Hayswood Brownfield Cleanup Project.

Beshear was accompanied by several local and state leaders as well as Frontier Housing Inc. to announce the commencement of work on the old hospital.

Frontier Housing is a nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to communities.

Beshear announced last year that Frontier Housing had plans to use $1,999,900 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to get the area assessed.

The building and grounds were inspected for known contamination in preparation for the overhaul.

“The former Hayswood Hospital has sat vacant since 1983, and over the last several decades, there have been several attempts to redevelop this historic site,” stated Beshear. “This is a project years in the making, and we’re the ones getting it done. Today, Frontier Housing begins turning this site into safe and affordable housing.”

Tom Manning Beavin, President and CEO of Frontier Housing assured those present that although he cannot provide an exact date of opening, it is truly happening.

“We have hired an environmental consultant, we had a community meeting a month or so ago where we introduced LFI, the folks out of Louisville and we are days/weeks away from selecting a rehab or a contractor to do the remediation and that will happen, once we select them, pretty quickly,” stated Beavin.

Beavin remarked that he realized that the Hayswood hospital was “central to the lifeblood of this community.”

“They say timing is everything and I feel like Frontier’s story and participation in this journey is no exception. We just happened to come up on the scene at a point in time where the stars aligned and we were able to put the money together to start the remediation of the building,” said Beavin. “We’re just happy to be partners in this. This is not about us, this is about what we can do together for the city of Maysville and for Mason County.”

Mayor Debra Cotterill took to the podium next to express her thanks to all who helped make this dream become a reality.

“I stand here today with a grateful heart and tremendous pride for all the partnerships that formed the outstanding efforts of all the individuals that made this dream a reality for Maysville,” said Cotterill. “This is a perfect example of how partnerships between nonprofits, area development districts, cities, counties, state and federal government can have a tremendous and lasting impact on communities and the families that live, work, shop and play there.”

Following Cotterill, State Representative William Lawrence was asked to say a few words and expressed that he believes that Maysville is really evolving.

“We are on the right track Maysville. I have noticed in the last five to six years such a change in Downtown Maysville. New businesses are coming in. People are wanting to invest here. That’s the feel that we were going for, the vibe that we wanted and we have achieved that and we’ve done that with folks like you guys,” expressed Lawrence.

Senator Steve West remarked that the project was a group effort.

“Ultimately it took a true collaboration. It took local, state and federal working together and I’m just glad to be a small part of that, a small part of that today on this great occasion,” said West.

Beshear said that although he came last year to announce the work was set to be done, Wednesday was even more exciting because the work begins now and the plans are in place.

“Folks, this project has been decades in the making but we are here today to say we are finally getting it done,” stated Beshear. “Working together, and this is truly working together, we were able to secure nearly $2 million from the EPA’s Brownfields Program to prepare the former Hayswood hospital building for redevelopment.”

Beshear continued to thank all of the people who were involved in making this project become a reality.

“So today is a win-win. It’s one where our whole community wins and especially those who might be looking for how they secure that American dream can do it right here in Maysville and in Mason County.”