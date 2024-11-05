Rudy is handsome and very energetic! He gets along great with other dogs and loves children. This guy is also affectionate and loves to cuddle and give kisses. He is working on leash walking and does best with a harness to prevent pulling. Auntie Mandy says he loves it when she sings to him, which she often does as she cleans at the shelter.

Rudy was surrendered to the shelter by his owner, who could no longer care for him. He is intelligent and highly trainable! He will need to be crated when unsupervised to avoid typical puppy destructive behaviors in your home. If you can provide a loving home with structure for this good boy, apply to adopt him now!

Mason County Animal Shelter and Rock 4 Rescue greatly appreciate the excellent turnout for the Jordan’s Way fundraiser on 10/29/2024! The Jordan’s Way team set a goal of $15K for our shelter since it was our first event with them. As of 11/3/2024, we have exceeded $18K in donations! Donations for the Jordan’s Way fundraiser will go toward the outdoor kennel rebuild and expansion project, which will significantly improve the conditions for the shelter dogs and allow for better accessibility for visitors!

The shelter held the 2nd annual Open House event on Saturday, 11/2/2024. This was a fun event, with a dog kissing booth, Christmas ornament painting, and Pup-Casso pawprint painting. Nine community dogs were microchipped at the event. The West Virginia Dusters team brought generous donations of dog food, toys, and treats. The shelter team appreciates everyone who came to the event!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/petsOr visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.