The National Underground Railroad Museum was awarded a grant for over $12,000 for roof repairs.

On Oct. 18 the KAAHC announced the recipients for 2024 and included on the list was the National Underground Railroad Museum in Maysville.

The museum was awarded $12,780 for a roof repair.

Crystal Marshall who is affiliated with the museum stated, “It is encouraging to receive funding for repairs to the Bierbower House, an important local landmark, part of the National Historic Register of Places and home to the National Underground Railroad Museum. There are lots of improvements to make at the site and this project will hopefully be one of many.”

She further noted the museum has been open for 30 years and is always looking forward to its visitors.

“Having the funding gives us renewed zeal to keep going. The house, like many in downtown Maysville, is historic. But it is much more to us, it is symbolic to the grassroots collaboration of many individuals, not just one, but many who appreciated history, all of it, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Marshall stated.

Fixing the roof will help them continue telling the stories and keeping the legacy alive Marshall noted.

“Hope shines through the telling of the stories of those who were enslaved but sought to liberate themselves. Determination abounds from the stories of the brave individuals who refused to stand by and do nothing,” Marshall expressed.

Kentucky Heritage Council Public Information Officer Jennifer Peachee-Harris explained that the KAAHC was established in 1995.

“Since its inception and establishment of a brick-and-mortar preservation grant fund, the Commission has funded over 100 African American heritage sites throughout Kentucky. This year, the commission awarded a total of $47,280 to six diverse projects across the state,” Peachee-Harris stated.

She further explained the mission of the Commission is to identify as well as promote awareness, “of significant African American influences on the history and culture of Kentucky and to support and encourage the preservation of Kentucky’s African American heritage and historic sites.”

Participants had to submit an application for the grant program to the Commission and a few items of criteria had to be met.

Those included being an established 501c3 or non-profit, submitting a copy of their 501c3 award letter as well as a W-9 with the application and the acknowledgment and agreement of submitting progress reports of the project.

“Projects were chosen that fulfill the mission and priorities of the KAAHC, which aims to support projects that promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of African Americans in Kentucky,” Peachee-Harris said.

Governor Andy Beshear stated that the KAAHC grant helps to highlight African American culture and history.

KAAHC Grants Committee Chair Richard Fowler stated, “Significant funding of projects that support the heritage of African Americans in our state is critical to highlight the contributions made by our ancestors. Whether enslaved or free, our people played a major role in making Kentucky a destination for living, raising families, educating, farming, inventing and building industry.”

Craig Potts, the Kentucky Heritage Council Executive Director noted that they were pleased that KAAHC will be providing assistance for critical repairs to the Bierbower House (National Underground Railroad Museum).

“This National Register-listed site is also an important property in the Kentucky Heritage Council’s historic easement portfolio, and we commend the Museum for pursuing this much-needed grant funding,” Potts said.

He further noted;

“Maysville and Mason County have a heart for history and preservation and this financial support will help the Museum continue to do their part in educating visitors to the area about the history of enslaved people in Kentucky and their journey to freedom,” Potts expressed.

The announcement gave a brief explanation in what the mission is for the Museum and stated;

“The mission of the National Underground Railroad Museum is to study, chronicle and celebrate the Underground Railroad and the abolitionist movement through preservation, education and research while presenting truths about slavery and the pathways, policies and actions that led to liberty, freedom and personhood for the enslaved.”

Aditional locations that were chosen for the grant program include, Save the Grand in Frankfort, New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Shelbyville, Paducah Historical Preservation Group, The East Second Christian Church in Lexington and Kentucky Education Television.