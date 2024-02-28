BROOKSVILLE — Two men have been indicted by a Bracken County grand jury for separate occurrences.

Jeremy Michael Abner, 39, faces the charges of resident hunting and trapping without a license or permit, illegal taking and pursuit of a deer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Abner was indicted for two counts of resident hunting and trapping without a license or permit.

According to the indictment, Abner allegedly committed the offenses on or about Nov. 12, 2023. The indictments listed reasoning as to how each alleged offense took place.

Abner allegedly committed the first charge of two count when he hunted deer without a valid hunting license. The indictment noted the second count was brought on when Abner allegedly hunted without a valid permit.

On his second charge, Abner allegedly attempted to take or pursue a deer without wearing hunter orange. His indictment continued.

According to the indictment, Abner faces his third charge after allegedly possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Abner’s indictment suggests he had a Traditions muzzleloader in his possession after having been previously convicted of a felony.

The indictment did not say what Abner’s previous conviction was regarding.

Abner was issued a summons for March 21 at 1 p.m. He was also issued a bond of $1,000.

A second man, William H. Henderson, 39, was indicted by the Bracken County grand jury for one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the indictment, Henderson committed the alleged offense on or about Dec. 9, 2023. The indictment further explained how Henderson’s charge arose.

When Henderson allegedly “possessed and/or transported” a CVA muzzleloader after having been previously convicted of a felony. The indictment did not list Henderson’s previous conviction.

Henderson was issued a bench warrant for a bond amount of $1,000.

No court dates were listed on the indictment.