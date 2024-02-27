RIPLEY, Ohio – Ripley Elementary School students were involved in a bus accident on Tuesday Feb. 20 in front of RULH High School.

According to the RULH Superintendent James Wilkins, “This morning (Tuesday, February 20th) there was a minor bus accident in front of RULH High School. Bus number 21 and a car were involved. Ripley Life Squad was on the scene and deemed all students and the drivers of the vehicles were okay.”

The accident occurred in front of the high school at around 7:25 a.m. right after the bus had dropped off students at the school according to Wilkins.

“The students who were on Bus number 21 when the accident occurred were on elementary students. School personnel contacted each parent via phone call this morning” Wilkins stated.

Bus number 21 was on the way to the elementary school to take students to the building for the school day when the accident occurred.

“We did have a couple of kids that did have bumps or bruises but they were fine I think maybe a little more scarred than anything at first but I give credit to our staff and the local Ripley Life Squad and Ripley Police Department for the quick response and also our school resource officer” Wilkins stated.

According to Wilkins the school principal was with the students waiting while the students were examined and made sure that they were fine.

RULH elementary students were able to leave the accident scene once it was clear for them to do so at around 8:15 a.m. and were on bus number 21 for around 45 minutes according to Wilkins.

Wilikins explained that once the students were taken to the elementary school they were served breakfast before heading to class.

“All parents of students that were on the bus were called directly by a school personnel immediately after the accident two children who had bumps and bruises we called their parents immediately and they both remained at school and they felt well enough.” Wilkins stated.

When explaining the immediate response call to the accident including the resource officer from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Wilkins stated, “He was immediately there and Ripley PD was there within five minutes of the accident actually happening and then life squad was there within five to ten minutes of the accident actually happening.”

Wilkins expressed that the response time from all local authorities was quick and that RULH appreciates the support from them and that the school is happy that everyone was fine.