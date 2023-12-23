VANCEBURG — On Friday, Dec 15, Warrior Ridge announced that they had procured a lease for a building that will now be used as a headquarters for their nonprofit organization.

The building being leased, formerly Roe Grocery, is located only a few miles from the Warrior Ridge retreat site which makes it a near-perfect location.

Morgan Roe, a representative of Warrior Ridge, stated that the opportunity simply could not be passed up. “This addition gives us the space we need for a headquarters. We plan to run daily operations from there and manage our growing merchandise demand,” said Roe.

Warrior Ridge has seen great success in its first year of operation. Having a home base for business operations will be a welcome addition to the nonprofit.

”Our headquarters will give people a place to come if they are interested in learning about Warrior Ridge,” stated Roe.

Warrior Ridge, founded by Lewis County native Landon Bentley, offer on-site events to reunite teams of Veterans who served together as a form of self-care. Veterans who serve together often never speak again once they come home. Bentley and his team have made it their mission to help cultivate these Veteran friendships in a relaxing environment.

Bentley believes that the bond formed between folks who have served together can be used to help heal trauma. Veterans sometimes feel like their loved ones just can not understand what they have been through which is where Warrior Ridge comes in.

Warrior Ridge reconnection retreats are offered to selected Veteran groups at no cost. The organization has a monthly outpost meeting at the Vanceburg VFW Post 5438 that is open to all Veterans and community members.

Warrior Ridge states that they owe a special thanks to John and Karen Roe for allowing them the opportunity to rent the property.

Representatives at Warrior Ridge insist that this acquisition is a critical step for the organization as it continues to grow and reach more Veterans’ needs.