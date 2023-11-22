The old Federal Mogul building will soon be home to a new business in Mason County.

According to Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, Good350 will be expanding operations into the county within the next three months.

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunities for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills.

The initial plan is to have inbound truckloads the week of Dec. 4, 2023, with about 250 trucks expected that month. Training of team members is expected to begin in January with outbound shipments expected to begin in late January.

The company will initially hire 50 employees at an average salary of $18/hour.

“Good360 is elated to commence operations in Maysville and Mason County Kentucky,” said Romaine Seguin, CEO of Good360. “We distribute donated goods to communities in need across the country, and as our impact continues to expand, Maysville is an excellent location for us because of its proximity to a number of our corporate donors’ warehouse facilities, the availability of a strong labor force, and access to road, rail, and air transportation lanes. We have also been warmly welcomed by the Maysville Mason County IDA and look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

McNeill said he was excited to see the company making plans to come to Maysville.

According to McNeill, the Federal Mogul building was acquired as a community spec building from Tenneco in 2022. Shortly thereafter, the MMCIDA was awarded one of Kentucky’s first Product Development Initiative grants for building up-fit and energy efficiency upgrades, ultimately making the property more attractive for investment.

The building was sold to Dumpke Investors on a long-term lease to Good360 this month for logistics and distribution.

“The Commissioners and I are excited to welcome Good360’s team to Maysville and Mason County. With up to 50 new, high-paying, career-making jobs added and additional investments in the building and equipment, the local impact will be immense. Additionally, the global exposure Good360 brings to our area given their relationships with Fortune 100 brands such as Amazon, UPS, Walmart, and many others cannot be underestimated. It has been a pleasure introducing Romaine Sequin, Chris Fulkerson, Jason MacFarlane and their Good360 Team to Maysville and Mason County and we’re looking forward to the positive impacts they will bring to our area,” McNeill said.

Maysville Mayor Deborah Cotterill said she was also excited to have the company in the area.

“As we welcome Good360 to Maysville, I want to emphasize how their mission aligns with the values of our citizens. Good360 utilizes a diverse network of more than 100,000 non-profit agencies to distribute highly sought-after donated good to those in need across the planet. Just as the citizens of Maysville are quick to pitch in and help those in need, Good360 is ready to hit the ground whenever needed. On behalf of the City Commission, we look forward to a long-term relationship,” she said.

There will be a welcome reception on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. During the reception, representatives with Good360 will be available to offer additional information on their plans.

The public is invited to the reception.