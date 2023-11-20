GEORGETOWN, Ohio — U.S. Grant Boyhood Home and Schoolhouse Historic Sites is hosting its annual Ullysses S. Grant Homestead Association Christmas Tour.

The Ulysses S. Grant Homestead Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the role Georgetown played in the historical figures life.

Administrator Nancy Purdy said the tour will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1-5 p.m., tickets will be available for purchase at the Grant House (where the tour starts) for $10 per person.

These tours have been going on for more than 15 years and this year there will be six historic or vintage homes on the tour, some will be decorated in Victorian period Christmas style (all will be decorated for Christmas), according to Purdy.

“This is one of our fundraisers for the year. The big fundraiser for the Grant association that runs the boyhood home,” Purdy said.

All proceeds from the tour goes to the operation costs for the boyhood home, some years have a better turn out than others depending on the weather, according to Purdy.

There are unique features to each of the homes on the tour, one of the homes was built in the 1940’s by Purdy’s great-uncle and is made out of rock Purdy said.

“It’s on Lincoln Avenue, it took him three years to get enough rock from the creeks and everywhere around here in Brown County. He just built as he could until it was finished. Then with the excess rock he built these little gardens in the slopes in his backyard, flower gardens and also an aviary where he had Finches and Parrots,” Purdy said.

Another home located on Oak Grove, the King House, was built in 1903 and features a lot of oak woodwork, from the doors to the floors according to Purdy.

“Outside there will also be two cars from the King’s car collection, one is a 1920 sedan and a 1920 Model T which was used in the movie with George Clooney, the movie ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ and that is part of the tour as well,” Purdy said.

The David Ammen House will be one of the oldest on the tour at over 200 years old, built in the early 1800’s, according to Purdy.

All of the homes are lived in and most of the current owners will provide refreshments during the tour Purdy said.

The homes are all located in Georgetown but in different parts, two at the outskirts of town according to Purdy. The tour will require participants to drive their personal vehicle to each location.

Purdy said there are two homes located by the courthouse within walking distance of each-other.

Purdy noted that while not a part of the tours, participants will be able to view new murals of Ulysses S. Grant around town.

For more information about the tours visit the U.S. Grant Boyhood Home and Schoolhouse Historic Sites Facebook page or call the organization at 937-378-3087.