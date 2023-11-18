AUGUSTA — The Augusta City Council voted to donate $25,000 to a ball field project.

In the last several months, administration of Augusta Independent School has been working with the Cincinnati Reds and St. Elizabeth Health Care to fund a ball field project that would allow the city to house a brand new ball field.

The total amount of funds needed for the project is $400,000, AIS Principal Robin Kelsch said.

During the meeting, council member John Yingling suggested using money from the INI fund to donate to the project.

“We have $61,000 in that fund,” he said. “We’ve been building that up to work on our sewer system. We used $65,000 out of the general fund for the work down at Berry. I suggest that we move that $61,000 back into the general fund and take the $25,000 out of that to give these children a ball field.”

The city council members agreed that would be the best course of action.

It was a unanimous vote to provide the funding.

According to Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane, the school has contributed funding as has the county government, the Cincinnati Reds and St. Elizabeth Hospital. The Distillery and Beehive have provided letters of intent to contribute.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 29. The ball field is expected in March with the first game planned for March 25.

“That will be opening day,” AIS Principal Robin Kelsch said.

During the meeting, the council members also approved a leasing agreement for bicycles that can be rented out in the city.

The owner of Shack’s Yaks wants to put in a bicycle kiosk at one of the parks in town. Those renting the bikes will pay on an app before using the bike.

Mayor John Laycock said he did not want them to use Campbell Park, but did support the kiosk at Appelman Park.

The city council approved the leasing agreement.

During the meeting, the new police chief was also sworn in.

Jeff Bol was recently selected to fill the position of police chief with the Augusta Police Department.

According to Bol, he is originally from Indiana and has lived in Kentucky for 17 years now. He served in law enforcement in Wilmore from 2006 to 2013 before moving to Madison County, he said.

Overall, Bol is eager to be the new chief of APD and hopes to serve the community well, he said. He noted that he is bringing a K-9 with him as well.

Blackmar will remain with Augusta Police Department for a short period of time to aid Bol in his transition to the community, according to City Clerk Gretchen England.