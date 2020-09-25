FFA students assist VFW with landscaping

BROOKSVILLE — Though school has not returned to in-person lessons yet, the Bracken County High School Future Farmers of America students were able to complete some community service in Augusta on Thursday.

The students assisted with some decorating and planting at the Augusta VFW Post Mains Quinlin Post.

They arrived at the VFW around 11 a.m. and were there for about two hours.

Sarah Rice, BCHS FFA Teacher said several of her students spent Thursday morning and early afternoon planting flowers, trimming bushes and doing landscaping work for the VFW. It is something the students have done in the past for the VFW.

“They’ve planted mums, shaped bushes, decorated for Fall,” she said. “It’s just a way that we can give back to the community and thank the veterans for their service.”

Audrey Wright, a senior at BCHS, said she enjoyed being able to assist the VFW with the work.

“We’ve been helping clean up, decorate and just general landscaping,” she said. “We’ve planted mums, too. We do this community service to give back and show our gratitude to our community and our veterans.”

Amy Cracraft, also a senior at BCHS, said she was happy to be able to help at the VFW.

“It’s great,” she said. “It’s been awhile since we’ve been able to come together and do something like this. We’re planting mums and pulling weeds and it’s just nice to be able to help out.”

Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick said he was proud of the work the students completed.

“I was glad to see young men and women in our school take an interest in honoring those who have served our country. We appreciate the sacrifices of our veterans and what they have done,” he said. “I appreciate our FFA kids for their efforts to assist the VFW in Augusta.”

Andy Reynolds, with the VFW, said this is the fourth year the students have assisted the VFW with the upkeep.

“They do this usually in the spring and fall, but due to COVID-19, they could only come in the fall this year,” he said. “They planted, cleaned up and trimmed bushes. The FFA called us and wanted to do this; it wasn’t something we sought out.”

Reynolds said he appreciated everything the students did.

“We really appreciate everything they’ve done,” he said. “It shows what a good bunch of kids and parents we have in this community. We’re delighted. They did a fantastic job.”