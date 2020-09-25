Day 39: Baker Wine Cellar

When German immigrants arrived in the rolling hills of the Ohio River Valley they foresaw large vineyards, like the ones they had left in Germany, dotting the countryside.

According to the American Vine-Dresser’s Guide (1826), the temperature of a wine cellar should remain a constant 55 degrees F the entire year for best results. The wine cellar must be 18 feet deep, walled and arched with stone or brick, the abutments of the vault must be below the surface of the ground, the entrance to the north with shutters. The wine cellar at Augusta, built by Abraham Baker, meets these requirements.

The entire structure (living quarters and wine cellar) is of native limestone. Large structural beams support the roof of the living quarters. The cellar is vaulted and 104 feet long, 22 feet wide, and 37 feet high. The walls are approximately 30 inches thick and the timbered beams are 12 x 12.

The living quarters up over the cellar were built shortly after the cellar.

Abraham Baker began his vineyard at Augusta in the 1850s. The cellar was a very important part of the wine-making process. The wine cellar was built by German masons who also helped in the actual production of grapes.

When the Civil War came to Augusta in September 1862, Baker’s wine cellar was used as a place of safety by many citizens.

After the Civil War, the wine industry reached its peak but declined after the 1870s. A blight set in and the wine harvests were never as productive as they had once been.

Today, the structure is home to Baker-Bird Winery and B. Bird Distillery.