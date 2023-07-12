Kentucky Community and Technical College System student leaders have elected two representatives to serve on the KCTCS Board of Regents.

Layah Hodges lives in Louisville, KY, and attends Jefferson Community and Technical College. She is completing an associate of arts and an associate of applied science degree in the communication arts technology program. Hodges states a desire to make a difference in her community as her reason for pursuing the student regent position.

“There have been numerous occasions where I felt voiceless, powerless, and defeated. However, I have challenged myself to seek opportunities that place me in a position to strengthen my skills, grow my confidence and push me beyond my limits,” Hodges stated.

Alexandra Martin lives in Maysville, KY, and attends Maysville Community and Technical College. She is pursuing a degree in business administration. Martin comes to MCTC as a non-traditional student, having chosen to return to college later in life and moving to the United States after living in three different countries.

Martin stated that she feels as though community colleges are one of the best-kept secrets in the U.S. “It can be life-changing for people like me that had challenging circumstances and was not able to follow the typical educational path,” she said.

Hodges and Martin will serve one-year terms on the KCTCS Board of Regents. Their terms begin immediately.