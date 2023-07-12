There are 532 outstanding leaders from 54 high schools in Central Kentucky being recognized in this year’s “Youth Salute”.

The 43rd Annual Awards Ceremony was held in their honor on Sunday, May 7, 2023, hosted at Asbury University.

A top Youth Leader was named for each high school as well as “Youth Leaders of the Year.” There was $90,600 presented in scholarships and other awards. Asbury University, Eastern Kentucky University, Georgetown College and Transylvania University each provided $20,000 in scholarships. Private businesses provided an additional $9,600 in scholarships and other awards. A leadership program was presented by Asbury University.

The Central Kentucky Council on Youth Leadership was formed in 1980 to conduct the “Youth Salute” in nearby counties in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership, a non-profit organization. Students were nominated by teachers, guidance counselors and principals for this year’s “Youth Salute”. In order to qualify the student had to be a junior (senior class of 2024), have a 3.0 G.P.A. or better and have held at least two leadership roles to which they were chosen by their peers or an adult leader within the past two years in school, religious or community sponsored organizations.