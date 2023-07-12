On Saturday, July 9, 1,800 of the top high school athletes from across the country competed in the USA High School Clay Target League National Individual Championships.

Three members of the Bracken County High School Trap Team earned spots to compete at this year’s competition, those members were Levi Bowling (6th grade), Cody Earlywine (10th grade), and Victoria Reed (11th grade).

In this year’s spring season, there were 34,629 student athletes representing 1,625 high school teams participating in USA Clay Target League programs across 34 states. Only the top athletes and teams qualified to register for the National Championship, based on season averages at the completion of the spring season. The League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America and the League’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide.