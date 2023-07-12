Three Bracken County Athletes headed to Michigan over the weekend to participate in the USA High School Clay Target Nationals tournament.

Sixth Grader Levi Bowling, junior Victoria Reed and sophomore Cody Earlywine each earned a spot to compete in the national tournament based on their scores throughout the spring season. They then each qualified in the 2023 Kentucky state championship in Berea on June 10. At the state meet, Bowling scored a 90, Earlywine a 78 and Reed an 88.

Kentucky has 21 total trap teams across the state, split into four conferences. Bracken County competes in the 1A conference 1 division, against Estill County, Carroll County, Muhlenberg County, Hickman County and Lakeside Christian Academy. The spring trap season consists of five shoots, in which Bracken County totaled 338.50 points, landind them in the fourth place spot as a team in their conference.

The Polar Bears scored 414 in the state meet at Berea, ranking the team 17/19 in the state.

Bowling, Reed and Earlywine shot well at each meet, their scores throughout the season cemented them as three of the top trap shooters in the country at the high school level.

The USA Clay Target League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in the country.

They host each state tournament at the conclusion of the spring season, and invite the top athletes and teams from each state to compete in the national tournament each year in the first week of July.

At the national meet, Bowling, Reed and Earlywine cometed alongside 34,626 other student athletes representing 1,625 different high school teams across the country. Schools from 34 different states travelled to Michigan to compete in the tournament, each wanting to prove they’re the best.

On Saturday, July 8, the three competed in the individual qualifying round of the tournament. Each gave it their all and shot expertly, despite the nerves of performing at the national level.

Bowling ended the qualifying round well ahead of his two teammates, ranking 1,165 with a final total score of 88 and an 11 reverse run. Earlywine then ranked 1449, with a final total score of 84, and a reverse run of 4. Reed came in just behind Earlywine, with a total score of 83, and a reverse run of 2.

Although the Polar Bears didn’t make it out of the qualifying round, they earned their right to compete alongside their peers, and have every intention of returning to the stage next year, to perform even better. Bowling’s performance as a sixth-grade varsity member is nothing short of impressive, and he will be one of Bracken County’s best shooters for years to come. Each athlete performed well, and have proven without a doubt that they are some of the best in the state of Kentucky, and among the best in the country.