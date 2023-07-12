Last season after 91 games, the Cincinnati Reds were 34-57 and well on their way to one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

This year, the Reds have literally ran their way to a 50-41 mark and sitting in first place in the NL Central at the All-Star break.

The remarkable turnaround has largely been due to the hustling, aggressive style displayed by the Reds all season.

That style of play only intensified when the team finally recalled a 21-year-old speedster from Louisville on June 6.

The Reds began the June 6 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers five and a half games behind the first-place Pittsburgh Pirates, and five games in back of the second-place Brewers, with a 27-33 record.

What happened next on June 6 (and since that date) was beyond the wildest dreams of even the most ardent and optimistic Reds fans.

After the Dodgers mounted an 8-3 lead in the fourth inning, the home team stormed back to claim a 9-8 win on a Matt McLain line drive to deep left-center field.

McLain has been impressive since he came up in mid-May, hitting .300 with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 29 RBI and seven steals. McLain epitomizes what this Reds team has become known for, always playing with intensity, taking the extra base and playing solid defense.

The 21-year-old we referred to earlier?

I think y’all have heard of him by now, the electrifying Elly De La Cruz. According to my Norwood High School math, the Reds are 23-8 since he joined the team.

You may also recall we were calling for Elly and McLain, and pitcher Andrew Abbott (4-1, 2.38 ERA) to be brought up before the front office decided to give the young players the opportunity.

De La Cruz has taken baseball by storm since joining the big-league team and with his natural athletic gifts, along with a tremendous baseball instinct, it’s no wonder why.

Some have wondered if he is of this planet with the way he runs the bases, hits long dingers, and throws the ball to first base with ease at nearly 100 miles per hour. His personality and ever-present smile indicates just how much joy he gets from playing the game, and it rubs off on his teammates.

Elly’s statistics—in just 30 games, he has 28 runs, 16 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and a .325 batting average—are eye-opening as well, but that only scratches the surface of the type of player EDLC is at such a young age. His impact has an unnerving impact on opposing teams whenever he gets on base and sets the tone for the rest of the Reds lineup, which has been formidable in its own right.

The most surprising aspect of this team is its newfound power. The Reds set a new team record with a home run in 22 consecutive games, a streak that was halted Sunday afternoon by former Red Wade Miley and a trio of Milwaukee relievers, who blanked Cincinnati 1-0.

Despite dropping that game and the series to the Brewers, the first-place Reds still hold a one-game lead over Milwaukee.

They will get another crack at the Brew Crew with a three-game series at home beginning Friday night, before a return trip to Milwaukee for three more games July 24-26.

This Reds team has accomplished things nobody saw coming before the season, and there’s still 71 games left to play.

The ultimate question remaining for this young bunch?

Can they continue this pace and keep coming back to win games in dramatic fashion in the second half of the season?

If the Reds go 40-31 the rest of the way, that would give them a 90-72 record, which should be enough to either win the division or get a Wild Card spot.

The 12-game winning streak and winning 20 of 24 games has opened a lot of eyes across baseball, and the way the youngsters are performing (we haven’t even mentioned Spencer Steer and his team-leading 90 hits and 14 home runs) it’s anybody’s guess what they will do for an encore.

*****

CRAZY, CRAZY, CRAZY—Before I even sat down to write this column, one word kept creeping into my head.

Crazy.

Baseball is a crazy game, to say the least.

The Reds are doing things we haven’t seen before, like EDLC stealing three bases, including home, on two pitches. It also took him just 15 games in the bigs to hit for the cycle.

Crazy.

Joey Votto is hitting tape-measure home runs at key times, and appears to be healthy for the first time in a quite a while. He is also fitting in nicely with the young players and looks like he’s having a blast.

Crazy.

For a team without a ton of power, they have found their home run stroke at key junctures.

Crazy.

The bullpen has performed much better than expected and Ian Gibaut is 8-1.

Crazy.

The starting rotation, which was supposed to be led by the “Big 3” of Greene, Lodolo and Ashcraft, are a combined 8-11 and all three have spent time on the injured list.

Crazy.

Admittedly, this OG is crazy about baseball, and there’s a lot of people out there who have called me crazy over the years.

It’s also crazy that the lone Reds representative to this year’s All-Star Game is closer Alexis Diaz, who is certainly more than deserving with 26 saves in 27 opportunities. He is tied for the most saves in Major League Baseball with Camilo Doval of the Giants and Toronto’s Jordan Romano.

Diaz is also 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA, with 61 strikeouts in 40 innings. Like to see him get the save in the All-Star Game, which was played after this was written.

I suppose the reasoning on why McLain and De La Cruz weren’t included as All-Star reserves is understandable since they weren’t with the Reds coming out of spring training. De La Cruz opened the season on the injured list as well, but it’s a shame the most exciting player in the game over the last month won’t be on the big stage.

And what about Steer?

Maybe they couldn’t figure out a position for him, since he’s played first, third and left. So, how about naming him as a utility player?

That doesn’t sound all that crazy to me.

Even though the Reds may not have players who stand out as All-Stars (yet) they have been getting contributions from nearly every player on the roster.

Different players deliver on different nights; one game it could be any of the aforementioned rookies, another night it may be Votto, or Jake Fraley or TJ Friedl or Jonathan India or Nick Senzel or Tyler Stephenson or Will Benson.

That is what makes this team so dangerous. Opposing pitchers simply cannot relax against this lineup. They work the count and put the ball in play, keeping pressure on the opponent.

The Reds have overcome shoddy starting pitching—hello Luke Weaver—with improbable come-from-behind wins time after time.

Crazy.

For this team to continue doing crazy things in the second half, the starting pitching needs to improve, and maybe Greene and/or Lodolo will eventually return and give the staff a needed boost. Picking up a reliable starter and a lefthanded reliever before the trade deadline would also be wise.

Call me crazy, but this team has a legitimate chance of doing even more crazy things.

*****

FUTURE REDS?—Early in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Reds selected a pair of outstanding college pitchers, selecting Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder with the seventh overall pick in the first

round, and Ty Floyd of national champion LSU with the 38th pick. Both are 21-year-old righthanders and put up impressive numbers for their respective teams.

Lowder, a two-time ACC Pitcher of the Year, was 15-0 with a 1.87 ERA with 143 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings.

Floyd was 7-0 with a 4.35 ERA and 120 strikeouts over his 91 innings. He also tied a College World Series record with 17 strikeouts in eight innings in a Game 1 win against Florida.

We’ll have much more to say about the Reds’ other selections in the draft in Saturday’s column.

*****

CORRECTION—An old friend pointed out a gaffe I made in my most recent column concerning the 1970 All-Star Game.

My buddy Bob Clift texted and let me know Joe Morgan wasn’t a member of the Reds when he played in that game, and of course, he was right. I stated that Reds second baseman Joe Morgan scored the tying run in the ninth inning when Morgan was still with the Houston Astros.

The future Hall of Famer was dealt to the Reds on November 29, 1971, along with fellow 1970 All-Star Denis Menke, Ed Armbrister, Jack Billingham and Cesar Geronimo for Tommy Helms, Lee May and Jimmy Stewart. The trade ultimately played a big part in the Reds winning a pair of world championships in 1975 and 1976.

Another boo-boo I just discovered was that I said Jim Hickman, who drove in Pete Rose with the winning run in the 12th inning, was on the Mets. He was in fact a member of the Chicago Cubs at the time.

*****

OMISSIONS—While on the subject of past All-Star Games involving Reds players, I neglected to mention that Ken Griffey was the MVP of the 1980 game at Dodger Stadium.

Griffey slugged a home run in the National League’s 4-2 win, connecting off Yankees lefthander Tommy John in the fifth inning.

The 1940 Midsummer Classic also featured a pair of Reds pitchers in starring roles.

Paul Derringer was the starting pitcher, and tossed a pair of scoreless innings to earn the win. Bucky Walters followed Derringer to the mound and also pitched two scoreless frames in the 4-0 National League victory.

The Reds’ Ernie Lombardi was the starting catcher and the NL was managed by Reds manager Bill McKechnie.

Later in 1940, the Reds won their second world championship, defeating the Detroit Tigers in seven games. Derringer and Walters each won a pair of World Series games, with Derringer throwing a complete game in Game 7, a 2-1 Reds victory.

*****

“An honest man in politics shines more than he would elsewhere.”—Mark Twain

*****

“I’ve been having a great time. Guys are young, energized, motivated. Winning, of course, but it has a lot to do with the personalities in the clubhouse. These guys are silly and talented and getting better. It’s really been a fun time so far, and I think the good times are actually ahead of us.”—Joey Votto