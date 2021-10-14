Clooney inducted into SAR

Nick Clooney was sworn into the SAR by President General Davis Lee Wright.

Augusta resident Nick Clooney, an award-winning journalist, news anchor and game-show host, was inducted into the Sons of the American Revolution on Sept. 26 by President General Davis Lee Wright.

He is perhaps best known as the brother of iconic singer Rosemary Clooney and father of Academy Award-winning actor/director George Clooney.

Clooney, a historian, is also known as the long-time host of American Movie Classics. A corporal in the U.S. Army, he spent his younger days as a popular voice on the American Forces Network.

The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution is an American congressionally chartered organization, founded in 1889 and headquartered in Louisville

The induction, originally scheduled in Louisville, was held at the historic Beehive Augusta Tavern, built in 1796. The restaurant is one of Clooney’s favorites and is situated on the Ohio River, a few blocks from his home.

Clooney was inducted based on decent from Capt. Thomas Shores of the Louden County, Va., militia, who died in 1795 in Fayette County.

Attending the induction was Clooney’s wife of 62 years, Nina, President General (2014-14) Joseph W. Dooley, and Foundation Development Director Phil Bloyd.

