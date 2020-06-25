New COVID cases confirmed in Mason, Lewis

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

Mason County has reported case number 29 of COVID-19, another case in the recent cluster.

“COVID-19 can go from a few cases to whole lot real quickly,” officials with the Buffalo Trace Health Department posted on the district’s Facebook page. “That is why it up to each and every one of us to do our best to follow the prevention procedures. These prevention procedures slow the transfer of this disease we know is spread by respiratory droplets.”

Health officials recently said Mason County is not a “hot spot” for cases as some of those confirmed are part of a cluster that was confirmed last week.

Buffalo Trace Health Department Spokesperson Samantha Wilson said a cluster is when a group of people are in direct contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Wilson, it is important to follow guidelines, especially now that everything is started to reopen.

“We need to continue to follow the guidelines, practice social distancing and wearing masks,” she said. “Wearing a face mask does provide some protection, because if you’re talking to someone, you could be releasing some of those droplets and a mask will protect against that.”

She said to always be cautious.

“Act like everyone has it,” she said. “Take precautions, because you never know who might have it. We have 24 confirmed cases, but you don’t know how many could actually have it.”

BTDHD will continue monitoring local spread of disease, advocating for disease prevention with the promotion of public health practices, and providing COVID-19 testing.

Anyone can be screened for testing by calling the health department. Drive-by tests are by appointment only.

There are now 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lewis County.

According to Lewis County Health Department Director Anita Bertram, the five new cases are connected to other positive cases.

Other cases in the area include:

— Bracken County, there are 15 confirmed cases.

— Fleming County, there are 14 confirmed cases.

— No confirmed cases in Robertson County.

— Adams County, Ohio, there are 19 confirmed cases with one death.

— Brown County, Ohio, there are 47 confirmed cases with one death.