Babz Bites: The Pawpaw A culinary adventure road-trip took my husband, Alex, and myself across creeks, rivers, hills, hollars and railroad tracks of the Ohio River Valley. I had my heart set on going to the Ohio Pawpaw Festival for several years now and nothing was going to postpone it another year.

Shelter Dogs of the Week Reintroducing Ruger! Ruger is an amazing fellow and after featuring him once with no adopters in sight, we decided to give him a second chance.

Kentucky Prep Football AP Polls LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Royals 3-peat, Owens wins individual title GRAYSON — When they lost four of their top eight golfers last season, one might think Mason County was rebuilding.

Kenton statue revealed A statue of pioneer Simon Kenton was unveiled Saturday in Old Washington during the Simon Kenton Festival.

National Preparedness Month: Are you prepared for a disaster? September is National Preparedness Month. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company join the Federal Emergency Management Agency and organizations across the country to educate and empower others to prepare for and respond to all types of emergencies.

Vietnam casualty honored with highway naming The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recently honored Private First Class David Lee Johnson of Fleming County.

Celebrate Constitution Week Constitution Week is September 17-23. It is Celebrated Nationally each week in September. Though the urging of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Constitution Week was signed into Public Law by President Dwight B. Eisenhower in 1956.

Garden in Old Washington planted to honor resident Polly Haggard has lived in her two-story historical home on Old Main Street in Washington for 44 years and her passion has always been growing flowers. And that’s why it became her mission to beautify the historic town she loves.