NCAA Women’s Basketball AP Top 25 Poll

December 22, 2020 edennison Sports 0

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Stanford (26) 6-0 742 1

2. Louisville (1) 5-0 693 2

3. UConn (1) 4-0 676 3

4. NC State (2) 8-0 674 4

5. South Carolina 5-1 641 5

6. Arizona 6-0 600 6

7. Baylor 7-1 558 7

8. Oregon 6-0 557 7

9. Texas A&M 8-0 491 10

10. UCLA 5-1 461 11

11. Arkansas 8-1 435 12

12. Mississippi St. 5-1 417 13

13. Kentucky 7-1 391 9

14. Maryland 5-1 381 14

15. Northwestern 3-0 325 16

16. Ohio St. 4-0 255 17

17. Michigan 5-0 248 19

18. DePaul 4-2 203 24

19. Indiana 3-2 175 15

20. Texas 5-1 168 22

20. South Florida 4-1 168 23

22. Syracuse 5-1 107 18

23. Gonzaga 4-2 82 25

24. Missouri St. 4-2 76 20

25. Michigan St. 6-0 55 –

Others receiving votes: Georgia 30, North Carolina 28, Oregon St. 25, South Dakota St. 21, Iowa St. 19, Tennessee 12, Arizona St. 8, Rutgers 6, Iowa 6, Wake Forest 4, Georgia Tech 4, Rice 3, Villanova 3, Alabama 2.

