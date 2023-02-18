Home Special Sections TV Week – Feb. 18, 2023 Special Sections TV Week – Feb. 18, 2023 February 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/elvd View Comments Editor's Picks Mason County Schools implementing new SEL program Ledger Independent - February 17, 2023 The Mason County Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Monday and learned of a new program ‘Bloomsights,’ pinpointing certain needs of students throughout the district. West selected to represent Ky. Senate on commission Ledger Independent - February 17, 2023 FRANKFORT — Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, has appointed State Senator Steve West, R-Paris, to represent the Senate on the Education Commission of the States. Maysville water marked safe from chemical spill Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 Maysville Utilities Manager Mark Julian wants water customers to know that the city’s water supply is safe to drink. Mission accomplished: Market Street fountain restored Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 Norbert Gallenstein is a man of his word and a man of action. KU has confirmed office closings Ledger Independent - February 15, 2023 The Kentucky Utilities office in Maysville will be closed, officials with the company said. Load more