Home Special Sections TV Week – Nov. 26, 2022

Special Sections

TV Week – Nov. 26, 2022

November 26, 2022

https://eeditions.championcarolinas.com/books/crzw

Editor's Picks

Greens for Gifford MCHS holiday project
Ledger Independent - November 25, 2022
Mason County High School students, under the guidance of Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Shannon Roberts, constructed the "Greens for Gifford" on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Computerized manufacturing, machining program coming to MCTC
Ledger Independent - November 25, 2022
Maysville Community and Technical College will be expanding its Computerized Manufacturing and Machining program by offering courses on the Maysville Campus beginning in January of 2023.

Dunbar receives KLC Training Award
Ledger Independent - November 23, 2022
The Kentucky League of Cities presented Maysville City Clerk/ABC Administrator Lisa Dunbar with a Level III Master of City Governance award recenlty.

Temporary lane, road closures scheduled
Ledger Independent - November 23, 2022
FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds motorists to watch for lane closures, delays, and traffic changes across the commonwealth this week.

Stay alert to avoid scams this holiday season
Ledger Independent - November 21, 2022
Nov. 16 marked the seventh annual Utility Scams Awareness Day when Louisville Gas and Electric Company, Kentucky Utilities Company and Old Dominion Power Company join fellow utilities to raise awareness about common scams and how to avoid them.