Are you looking for a new family member this holiday season? We have a few feathered dogs to choose from this week.

If you head over to the Robertson County Animal Shelter in Mt. Olivet, you’ll meet Bear. He’s around 1 year old and a big boy at approximately 60 pounds. Bear is super friendly with everyone, other dogs included. He loves playtime and lots of exercise. This sweet boy will carry his toys around and is thrilled to go for walks. Bear ended up at the shelter after being abandoned and all he wants from Santa this year is his very own family to play with.

Zeus is a handsome 3-year-old brindle. Robbin Snapp, the manager of the Bracken County Animal Shelter, says that he’s good with other dogs and even cats. Zeus is well-mannered and laid back. He enjoys belly rubs and hanging out, just relaxing. He would love a home where he could curl up on the couch with his family and watch some TV, but he’s certainly happy to go for long walks. Zeus is being neutered this week and hopes you’ll stop by the BCAS to visit.

Also at the BCAS, you’ll meet chubby-faced, Kane. He’s roughly 3 years old and friendly with other dogs. He’s a gentle giant, already neutered and ready to go home with you.

Fun-filled days of colored lights, gift-wrapping and endless desserts have arrived, but according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the holidays are full of potential dangers for your furry family member.

As tempting as it is to spoil your dog with a stocking full of treats, be careful he doesn’t gobble them all up at once, making them hard to digest. Unchewed pet treats can also get stuck in the windpipe or the esophagus, stomach, and intestines. You’ll know if your dog is in distress from eating too much too fast if they are drooling, choking or vomiting. Be ready to contact your veterinarian immediately if he exhibits any of these symptoms.

Be aware that if something lodges in your dog’s stomach or intestines, the symptoms might not be immediate. It could take a few days before the vomiting and diarrhea occur. If there’s a blockage and it’s not treated, your pet can become very ill. When in doubt, make an appointment with your vet. They may need to take x-rays to see what the problem is.

When decorating your tree or wrapping and unwrapping gifts be extra vigilant. Your cat will love to chase the tinsel and ribbon, but they can cause severe stomach issues. It’s better to play it safe and take the tinsel off the tree. Remember to keep track of all the gift-wrapping items as well.

Another dangerous tree decoration is salt-dough ornaments. They contain a great deal of salt, which could be fatal if eaten. Certain plants are also toxic holiday items. Holly, mistletoe, pine and poinsettias can be poisonous to your pets. If you have these items around the house and your pet is drooling, vomiting, has diarrhea, isn’t eating or is lethargic, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Don’t give your pet table scraps high in fat, such as fat trimmed from meat or skin from your roasted turkey or chicken. Not only can rich foods cause an upset stomach, but they may cause a potentially life-threatening and painful disease called pancreatitis. The most common symptoms of pancreatitis in dogs include vomiting, stomach pain, restlessness, shaking, diarrhea, fever, and weakness.

In cats, the symptoms are less clear and harder to notice, such as decreased appetite and weight loss.

And be careful what you put in the trash can. Dogs, especially, are notorious for helping themselves to the turkey carcass or steak bones, which can get stuck in your dog’s esophagus, or trachea. Sharp pieces of bones can also injure your dog’s mouth, esophagus, and stomach, and can cause severe internal injuries.

You may know that eating chocolate can be dangerous to your dog or cat. But that’s not the only thing.

For instance, the seemingly harmless mints common in the holiday season can cause life-threatening problems for your dog if they contain xylitol. Xylitol is also found in food items such as candy, chewing gum, some peanut butter, baked goods, and personal hygiene products, such as toothpaste and mouthwash.

Symptoms occur quickly after dogs eat items containing xylitol. Vomiting is generally first, followed by symptoms associated with the sudden lowering of your dog’s blood sugar (hypoglycemia), such as decreased activity, weakness, staggering, incoordination, collapse, and seizures. Check the package label to see if the product contains xylitol and call your vet immediately if it does.

As for eating chocolate, some pets develop severe complications, including liver failure, bleeding disorders, and death. As with xylitol, if you suspect your dog has eaten chocolate, consider it an emergency and call your veterinarian immediately.

And keep your pets away from alcohol, which can cause serious problems. The most common symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea, incoordination, weakness, decreased activity, difficulty breathing, and shaking. In severe cases, coma and death from respiratory failure (lungs stop functioning) can occur.

Food bags, especially mylar-type potato chips, cereal, and snack bags, can be dangerous for your cats and dogs. These bags are thin enough that if a dog puts his head far enough into one and breathes in, the bag can wrap around his nose and mouth, suffocating him. Make sure that snack bags are closed and put away in a cabinet or, if empty, tossed into a trash bin that your pets can’t get into.

If you take extra care, your pet can be as safe and happy as the rest of your family during the festive season.

Don’t forget to visit a local animal shelter or rescue organization this holiday season. With the cost of everything on the rise, they can use your donations and you might just meet the newest addition to your family. There are many lovely pets to pick from and you may be surprised at the wide variety of healthy, attractive and gentle dogs available.

The situation is dire for many animals. By adopting from a shelter or rescue, you’re saving a life.

For your meet and greet with some of the Mason County Animal Shelter’s fabulous dogs, take a trip over to 301 River Drive in Maysville. Shelter hours have changed. The shelter is open to the public Monday through Friday from noon until 4:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Adoptions are completed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The MCAS’s phone number is 606-564-6067 or you can email the staff at [email protected] Please check out their Facebook page for more information about the dogs available.

The Facebook page, Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals, provides information and pictures of area shelter animals and their own local fosters available for adoption. This is also a good place to see found and missing dogs and cats. Follow their page for updates and to show your support for the movement. The Friends have also set up Amazon, Chewy and Walmart gift registries on their page for the community to donate much-needed items to help foster families care for and neuter/spay their canine and feline charges.

Volunteers of the Friends of Mason County and Surrounding Counties’ Animals are currently fostering a wide assortment of kittens and cats of all ages, colors and personalities that are in desperate need of good homes. Please contact volunteers on the Friends’ Facebook page to inquire about adoptable felines.

If you can’t adopt, consider donating to spay/neuter Mason County dogs or cats at www.tinyurl.com/hsbt-give.

The Humane Society of Buffalo Trace offers $50 vouchers to assist with the cost of spaying/neutering Mason County pets. You can access their online application at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. If you have any questions, you can visit HSBT’s Facebook page.

There’s a bunch of super sweet dogs to pick from at the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Please call the shelter at 606-735-3475 for all inquiries or you can reach Robbin Snapp by emailing [email protected] The shelter is located at 188 Hamilton Road in Brooksville. You can follow shelter news and check out adoptable dogs on the Bracken County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

The BCAS has an Amazon Wishlist posted on their Facebook page. They also take monetary donations thru the shelter’s PayPal account at [email protected]

You’ll find the perfect pet at the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The shelter is located at 149 County Drive in Vanceburg. You can email the facility at [email protected] or call 606-796-3917. Follow the Friends of Lewis County, Ky Animal Shelter for updates and information.

In Robertson County, contact Aletha Thomas, the animal control Officer at the Robertson County Animal Shelter on Facebook for details about dogs available for adoption. You can also visit the Robertson County KY Animal Shelter Facebook page for shelter for information. There are currently several adorable dogs waiting to meet you at the RCAS.

The best way to stop the deluge of unwanted animals in your local shelters is to spay or neuter your pets. https://fixfinder.org is a good place to find low-cost spay/neuter options around the area. Remember, the time and expense spent now to spay and neuter your pet will save you a lot of money and aggravation later on. Plus, it’s the right thing to do when so many dogs and cats are flooding animal shelters and rescue organizations at this time.

Adopt don’t shop!