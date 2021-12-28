MRS. ARTHUR

MAYSVILLE — Cathy Rae Arthur, a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend, passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Cathy was born on Nov. 19, 1963, in Seattle, Washington.

She spent most of her adult life here in Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky. She started and ended her working career at deSha’s Restaurant, with many places in between, including Laurel Oaks Country Club, Maysville.

She left behind her best friend and partner of 16 years, Chester McCleese. Cathy also leaves five sisters, Karen Hiles, Nancy Jones (Toby), Cindy Dore, Peggy King (Neil), Linda Yurkovich (John); and one brother, Wade Peters. She had six beautiful grandchildren, Jakeb Conn (19), Kaleb Arthur (17), Bryson Arthur (15), Aubrey Arthur (12), Xavier Arthur (4) and Emma Arthur (3). Cathy also leaves her nieces, AJ, Candace, Kristyn, Ashley, and Kelly; and nephews Scott, David, Jordan, Jacob, Gavin, Noah, and Carter (their favorite Aunt Cathy).

Cathy was preceded in death by her son, Nathan, who was the love of her life (we are sure they are having a wonderful reunion); her Mother, Virginia Sexton; and her Father, Ben Peters.

Cathy’s Celebration of Life was held at Laurel Oaks Golf Club, Maysville, on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

