MISS LUCAS

BROOKSVILLE — Lettie Jean Lucas, 90, of Brooksville, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Robertson County Health Care.

She was born in Bracken County, on Nov. 13, 1929, to the late Arthur and Icea Powell Lucas.

She is survived by her friend and caretaker, Carla Padgett; two nephews, Gary Allen Lucas and Arthur Lucas; four nieces, Lisa Stamper, Lori Young, Joy Ann Frank and Karen Sue Arrowood; a step niece, Ann Perkins; and several cousins and friends.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur Lucas Jr. and Charlie Lucas.

Funeral service will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Brooksville.

Burial will be in Brooksville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon, Friday at the funeral home. There will be limited number of attendees permitted in the funeral home at a time and funeral home staff will be available to guide friends and family. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

Memorials are suggested to Brooksville Cemetery or Woodward Cemetery.

