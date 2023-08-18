FRANKFORT — A Dover woman is celebrating a late-night play on the Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game.

Recently, Ashley Smith was playing the Bank Buster Jackpot Online game when she received a message that she had won $224,349.50.

“The big green screen popped up and I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Smith said she plays different lottery games but does not have anything specific that she likes.

“I play a little bit of everything,” she said.

According to Jennifer Cunningham, with the Kentucky Lottery, Smith and her husband drove to headquarters and received a check in the amount of $160,409 after taxes.

The couple told the lottery representatives that they could not believe winning the lottery was real.

Smith’s husband said he was even scared when she first told him because she had frantically jumped out of bed.

“I thought she was faking,” her husband said. “I called my mom, and she couldn’t believe it either.”

This win couldn’t have come at a better time as the couple says the month has been rough for them.

Smith said she had totaled her car last week and her husband had hit a deer the morning.

“I had to go home and switch trucks to get to work,” he said.

When asked what their plans were, the couple said they would pay off bills.