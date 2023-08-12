Some school supplies that were donated at a previous Stuff the Cruiser.

BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County law officials will host their fifth annual Stuff the Cruiser event on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Maysville Walmart.

According to Augusta Police Chief Charles Blackmar, the main purpose for holding Stuff the Cruiser is to give students in Bracken County access to “much needed” school supplies. He said the event allows children to be assured they will have the supplies needed to succeed in school.

“We want to support our local students to succeed in school and provide some relief to families faced with back-to-school expenses,” Blackmar said.

The Augusta Police Department has been hosting Stuff the Cruiser since he moved to Augusta, Blackmar said. He noted that the event was started by former Augusta Police Chief Matthew Jones.

Blackmar added that other law officials in Bracken County got involved at a later time.

This year, Stuff the Cruiser will be hosted by Bracken County Sheriff’s Department, Augusta Police Department, and Brooksville Police Department, he said.

According to Blackmar, Stuff the Cruiser does not have a set goal, aside from trying to support as many families in Bracken County as possible. He said, in previous years, Stuff the Cruiser has been “very successful.”

Blackmar noted that total donations in previous years have averaged $3,000 or more each time.

Bracken County law officials will be at Walmart in Maysville on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to information from Augusta Police Department.

Law officials present will be ready to accept school supply donations that can be brought or purchased at Walmart.

For more information on Stuff the Cruiser, please visit the Augusta Police Department Facebook.