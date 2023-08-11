GARRISON — A Garrison man has been arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Kylie Weitz.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6:06 p.m. KSP Post 8 received a call from Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens to investigate the matter of an unresponsive female at a residence on Willis Lane in Garrison.

According to other reports, in the initial call to 911, the caller said Weitz had accidentally shot herself.

As stated in the documentation, Bivens told KSP officials that the female had recently sustained a gunshot wound to her face.

Upon arrival, the KSP officials stated they observed Weitz laying on the floor of the residence near the front door frame.

According to officials, Lewis County Coroner Tony Gaydos pronounced Weitz dead at the scene.

Three hours after the initial 911 call was placed, Damien Hebbeler, 20, was arrested and charged with the murder of Weitz.

Investigators said during the course of the interview with Hebbeler that he allegedly told them he had pointed the loaded pistol in Weitz’s face and pulled the trigger causing the firearm to discharge in her face.

Hebbeler was transported to Greenup County Detention Center to be lodged by the Lewis County Jail according to officials.

KSP was assisted by Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Morehead.