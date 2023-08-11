VANCEBURG — At the Vanceburg city council meeting on Monday, the new position of Assistant Chief of Police was filled.

Mayor Dane Blankenship explained until now there was a chief and lieutenants but the lieutenants would not be in a position to step in for the chief if the need ever came.

“We had the second reading of the ordinance (number 130.01C-2023) on making a new assistant chief. Certain things you cannot get into as a lieutenant so we had to have an assistant chief, there is no difference in pay scale or anything, just changing the name of the position,” Blankenship said.

There were two candidates in mind for assistant chief but Blankenship said one of them did not want the appointment, after voting on the ordinance Joe Bellman has been given the position.

Another item on the agenda was the public acceptance of an annual payment of $1,000 from People’s Self-Help Housing Blankenship said.

“They are the ones who manage the apartments, they are non-profit and do not belong to the city—they are their own entity,” he said.

Blankenship explained when the housing property was built 24 years ago the yearly payment was set up.

During the meeting, Libby Smith was appointed to replace Meghan Kegley on the Recreational Board.

“Libby is a retired school teacher, was a basketball coach and was really instrumental in the early years of the girl’s basketball so she is now on the board,” he said.

Other items on the agenda:

-Approval of minutes from the last meeting.

-EPB report.

-Updates.

The meeting adjourned.