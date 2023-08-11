AUGUSTA — St. Augustine Church is hosting their 55th Annual Summer Festival August 25-27 at 215 East Fourth Street in Augusta.

The festival promises to be a full weekend of food, live music, and fun for all ages.

St. Augustine’s Summer Festival features daily fun and events as well as a schedule of activities for each day.

Attendees are welcome to play bingo, play five card draw, or participate in a ham raffle in which a ham is awarded hourly. A silent auction will take place during the entire festival. Inflatables and games for kids will be available every day.

The festival will kick off on Friday, Aug. 25, with a fish fry from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pub food will continue to be served from 7 p.m. throughout the evening until 10 p.m. with music performed by Peter Dressman.

Saturday, Aug. 26, begins with a Catholic Mass at 4 p.m. leading into a BBQ dinner at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pub Food will again be served from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with music by acoustic band, the Corner Boys. An animal petting zoo and ice cream bar will available for children from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A No Limit Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will be taking place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. with sign-ups starting at 3:30 p.m. and going until 5 p.m.

The final day of the festival starts early on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m.with Mass. A Fried Chicken and Country Ham Dinner will follow at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the Hennessey Burger Shack will open up until 7 p.m.. Music will be performed by Steve Bonafel from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Ashley Renae from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Final live music will be performed by Ashley Renae from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. leading into the Silent Auction winners at 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in signing up for the Major Cash Raffle can enter the raffle now by visiting raffle.saintauggustine-augusta.org/give. Winners will be drawn at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Those interested in participating must be 18-years-old or older.

Visit saintaugustine-augusta.org for a full schedule and more information on the 55th Annual St. Augustine Summer Festival.