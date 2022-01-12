New voting machines ready for elections

January 12, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Harp Enterprise’s Danny Crum demonstrates new elections and voting equipment for Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher, the county clerk team and Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill. The new voting machines will be utilized in all upcoming elections.

Harp Enterprise’s Danny Crum demonstrates new elections and voting equipment for Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher, the county clerk team and Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill. The new voting machines will be utilized in all upcoming elections.

Harp Enterprise’s Danny Crum demonstrates new elections and voting equipment for Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher, the county clerk team and Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill. The new voting machines will be utilized in all upcoming elections.

Trending Recipes