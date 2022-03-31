Museum-lovers gathered from around the area to attend the annual Charter Reception at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center recently.

Tasty hors-d’oeuvres, lively jazz music from Tom and Anne Stephens, and the charming setting of the museum created a splendid reception for charter members this year.

Anne Pollitt, the museum’s Reference Register, explained the museum was established in 1878 and the first Charter Reception event was held in 1997.

KYGMC offers wondrous collections, regional artifacts, a historical library and engaging exhibits, along with a world-class miniatures collection and the Old pogue Experience.

You can take a virtual tour at Kygmc.org or visit in person, Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The museum is located on Sutton Street in downtown Maysville.